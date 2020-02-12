Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of 51job worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on JOBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,360. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.54.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

