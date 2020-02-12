Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

