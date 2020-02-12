Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Summit Industrial Income REIT to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$24.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

