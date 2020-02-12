SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) versus Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Financial Survey

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics $10.64 million 11.90 -$51.44 million ($2.37) -2.19 SUMMIT THERAPEU/S $56.50 million 0.91 $9.99 million $0.84 1.90

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has higher revenue and earnings than Menlo Therapeutics. Menlo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUMMIT THERAPEU/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Menlo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Menlo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Menlo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics N/A -64.15% -58.51% SUMMIT THERAPEU/S -2,107.69% -59.95% -42.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Menlo Therapeutics and SUMMIT THERAPEU/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 SUMMIT THERAPEU/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.82%. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Menlo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Menlo Therapeutics is more favorable than SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics beats SUMMIT THERAPEU/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead DMD product candidate is ezutromid, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial; and lead CDI product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trials. It has strategic alliance with the University of Oxford to develop utrophin modulators. The company was formerly known as Summit Corporation plc and changed its name to Summit Therapeutics plc in February 2015. Summit Therapeutics plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

