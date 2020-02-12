Sun Communities (SUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SUI opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.98. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $166.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

