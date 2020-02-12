Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,824,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,856,000 after acquiring an additional 244,264 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,151,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after buying an additional 2,453,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,580,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,469,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

