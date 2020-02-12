Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$13.48. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of A$12.48 ($8.85) and a 12 month high of A$14.57 ($10.34).

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

