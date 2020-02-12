Sunoco (SUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

