Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report sales of $221.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.20 million. Sunrun reported sales of $240.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $824.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.68 million to $870.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $844.25 million, with estimates ranging from $740.53 million to $917.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $53,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,518. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $87,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.62.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

