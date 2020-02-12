Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,944,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,370 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $54,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 443,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

SHO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 23,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

