SunTrust Banks Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $108.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKAM. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

