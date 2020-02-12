SunTrust Banks Trims Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price to $180.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

EEFT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

EEFT traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $146.19. 375,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,249. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

