Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Superior Drilling Products worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

