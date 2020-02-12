Superior Energy Services (SPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Superior Energy Services to post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.03. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

In other news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

