SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.86% of SVMK worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,529 shares of company stock worth $6,484,006 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

