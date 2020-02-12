S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.60 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

