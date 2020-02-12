Swarm Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $2,801.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

