SwiftCash (SWIFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,793.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $47,793.00 and $44.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 115,623,242 coins and its circulating supply is 114,902,810 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.