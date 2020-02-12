Swipe Market Capitalization Achieves $86.03 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00013541 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market cap of $86.03 million and $15.41 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

