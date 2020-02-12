Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 164,600 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of UnitedHealth Group worth $924,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 84,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,696,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

