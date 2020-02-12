Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 189,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of CVS Health worth $304,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 112,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,482,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

