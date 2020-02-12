Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of NextEra Energy worth $450,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $270.26. 1,458,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $273.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.