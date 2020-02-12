Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Starbucks worth $379,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,739,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,782. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

