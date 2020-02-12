Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $410,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $334.57. 1,941,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.26 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

