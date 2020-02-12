Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Intuitive Surgical worth $214,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 10,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $592.84. 463,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,071. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

