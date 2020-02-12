Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of United Technologies worth $387,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,861. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

