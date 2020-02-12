Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $243,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $163.21. 1,969,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,338. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $117.03 and a 52 week high of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

