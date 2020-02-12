Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Dominion Energy worth $266,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after acquiring an additional 437,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.