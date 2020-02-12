Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Charter Communications worth $251,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $77,454,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4,507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.00. 891,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.41. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.22 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The company has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

