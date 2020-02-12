Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,661,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of AbbVie worth $412,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,388,000 after purchasing an additional 325,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. 10,556,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,109,726. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.