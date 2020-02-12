Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Accenture worth $497,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 122,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 163,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.38 and its 200 day moving average is $197.86. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $155.64 and a 52-week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

