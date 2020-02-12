Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Honeywell International worth $401,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $181.18. 2,834,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,416. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.96 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.23. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

