Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Cigna worth $243,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Cigna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $9,096,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.56. 2,712,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

