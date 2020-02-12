Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 231,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $227,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,846. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

