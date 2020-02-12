Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,991,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185,300 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Mastercard worth $893,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 89,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.16. 2,446,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $335.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.