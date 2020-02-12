Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 534,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Oracle worth $403,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

