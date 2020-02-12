Swiss National Bank Has $1.15 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 285,100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Visa worth $1,152,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.76. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

