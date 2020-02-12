Swiss National Bank Has $269.83 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Gilead Sciences worth $269,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,804,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,896,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.