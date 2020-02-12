Swiss National Bank Has $292.62 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792,284 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 471,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of TJX Companies worth $292,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $63.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

