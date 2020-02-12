Swiss National Bank Has $425.65 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $425,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.51. 3,952,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

