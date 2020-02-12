Swiss National Bank Has $429.29 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of NVIDIA worth $429,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.26.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,251,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,015. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $272.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

