Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 181,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of QUALCOMM worth $338,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3,119.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

