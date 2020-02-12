Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of PepsiCo worth $732,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP remained flat at $$146.08 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $146.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

