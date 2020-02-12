Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152,492 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Danaher worth $351,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 1,629,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,436. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

