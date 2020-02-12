Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Walmart worth $612,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

