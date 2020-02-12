Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Mondelez International worth $250,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. 7,028,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.