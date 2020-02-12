Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Broadcom worth $401,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,334. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

