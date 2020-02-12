Swiss National Bank Sells 114,600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Caterpillar worth $261,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.59. 3,218,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.