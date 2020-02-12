Swiss National Bank Sells 115,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $208,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,590 shares of company stock worth $17,067,168. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE CL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.