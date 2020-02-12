Swiss National Bank Sells 116,200 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Mcdonald’s worth $593,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

